LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

