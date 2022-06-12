State Street Corp Buys 36,372 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,372 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.73% of Premier worth $86,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 29.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 51,913 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,837,000 after buying an additional 566,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 471.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 114,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 94,789 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.28. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

