LPL Financial LLC Acquires 18,018 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 74,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

NYSE:QSR opened at $50.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.