Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 36,082 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,082 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $16,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 22.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 34.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $73.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $73.46 and a one year high of $106.33.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

