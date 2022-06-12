State Street Corp Acquires 53,785 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,894,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $86,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.90. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

