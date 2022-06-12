Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 66,198 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,198 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $16,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 8,546.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $11.13 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The company has a market cap of $763.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.