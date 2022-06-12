Credit Suisse AG Acquires 61,399 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,399 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Sonos worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sonos by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,190,000 after purchasing an additional 441,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 28.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,126,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,518,000 after acquiring an additional 915,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,263,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

SONO opened at $21.21 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,494. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

