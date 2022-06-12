Credit Suisse AG Acquires 78,579 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,579 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,882,894 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $37,527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,657,131 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,677,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 78,519.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 675,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of IRT stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.