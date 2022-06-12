LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $44,992,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $60.14 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.72.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

