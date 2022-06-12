Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,170 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Nexstar Media Group worth $16,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $82,236.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $5,518,067. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

