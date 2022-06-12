State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,454,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,820 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.45% of Graphic Packaging worth $87,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $3,734,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,922,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,488,000 after buying an additional 72,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

