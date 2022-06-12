Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,541 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $57.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average is $65.74. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHC. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

