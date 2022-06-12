PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $15,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 161,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $1,096,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,878. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $46.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 27.78%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.42%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

