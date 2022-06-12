LPL Financial LLC Acquires 468 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,772 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.31.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $201.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.76 and a 200-day moving average of $291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $179.05 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

