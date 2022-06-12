Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,195 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $32,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,471,000 after buying an additional 1,072,420 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,682,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5,932.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 641,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after buying an additional 630,631 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,791.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 618,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after buying an additional 617,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,327,000 after buying an additional 545,884 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

