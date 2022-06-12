Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,418 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $31,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,894,000 after acquiring an additional 346,360 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,823,000 after acquiring an additional 169,388 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,751,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,715,000.

Shares of MGK opened at $186.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.63 and a 200 day moving average of $227.54. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.76 and a 12 month high of $266.44.

