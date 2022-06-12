Stifel Financial Corp Has $30.38 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $30,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

NYSE TM opened at $161.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.36. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $155.05 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

