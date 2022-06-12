Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $30,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $333.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.38. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $287.44 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.05.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.