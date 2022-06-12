Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $34,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,980,000 after buying an additional 105,822 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,776,000 after buying an additional 38,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $390.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.76 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.42.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

