CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 887,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $33,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

CSX opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

