Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $31,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 61.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,130,000 after purchasing an additional 278,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $263,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,234,792. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.78.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

