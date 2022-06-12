Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,262 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $33,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 51,450 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 300,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

