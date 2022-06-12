Stifel Financial Corp Has $30.80 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Teradyne worth $30,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $96.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.82 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

