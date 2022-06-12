O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $30,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after acquiring an additional 53,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after acquiring an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.58.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $607.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $654.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $526.90 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

