Stifel Financial Corp Has $30.34 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Ferrari worth $30,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 24.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after buying an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

RACE opened at $181.82 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

