Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,392 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $30,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 126,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

