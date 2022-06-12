Stifel Financial Corp Sells 9,014 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $33,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

D opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

