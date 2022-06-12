Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $10.10 Million Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Hillman Solutions worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 401,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Leary Dan O acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at $179,813.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,898,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

