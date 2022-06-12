iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,779 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.85% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $33,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,239,000 after purchasing an additional 136,392 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 565,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 254,224 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.