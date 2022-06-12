PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $34,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $115.90 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $178.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.69.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.49.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

