Stifel Financial Corp Sells 24,966 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,966 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of American International Group worth $33,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of American International Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

