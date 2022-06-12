Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $33,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $385.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $409.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pool Co. has a one year low of $377.52 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $532.38.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

