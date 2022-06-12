Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $32,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.22.

Shares of CMI opened at $205.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $254.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average is $211.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

