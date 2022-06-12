Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Aflac worth $31,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,287 shares of company stock worth $214,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

