First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,816 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $32,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,610,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 807,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,530 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,506,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $6,499,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

