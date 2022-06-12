Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells $181,490.00 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $180.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.00 and a 1 year high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

