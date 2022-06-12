Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.22

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 101357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on INFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $800,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heard purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera in the third quarter worth $304,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 272.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

