Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 116841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$50.60 million and a PE ratio of -13.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Japan Gold alerts:

About Japan Gold (CVE:JG)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.