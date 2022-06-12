Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 116841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$50.60 million and a PE ratio of -13.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Japan Gold (CVE:JG)
