Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 2413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Solarvest BioEnergy Company Profile (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. The company provides human nutrition products, including omega-3; and pharmaceutical ingredients for human health comprising cannabinoids in algae and bone morphogenetic protein for the treatment of repairing bone fractures.

