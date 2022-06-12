DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $91.70

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $91.70 and last traded at $93.16, with a volume of 876839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.61.

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

Get DaVita alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average of $108.82.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 154.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 49.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.