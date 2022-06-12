Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $313.69

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $313.69 and last traded at $314.10, with a volume of 164284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.10.

Several research firms recently commented on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $571.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.33.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). The business had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,298,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,859,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,589,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

