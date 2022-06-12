Arthur M. Toscanini Sells 6,584 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $687,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AIRG opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 279,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Airgain (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.