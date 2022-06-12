Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.13

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.13 and last traded at $55.16, with a volume of 712861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55.
In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Logitech International by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 253.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1,017.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter.
Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Logitech International (LOGI)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.