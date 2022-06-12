Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.13

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.13 and last traded at $55.16, with a volume of 712861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Logitech International by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 253.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1,017.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

