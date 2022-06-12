Annie Armstrong Sells 3,317 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $18,692.10.

On Thursday, April 28th, Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $18,705.00.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.94. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LendingClub by 642.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,726,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

