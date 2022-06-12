Annie Armstrong Sells 3,317 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $18,692.10.
- On Thursday, April 28th, Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $18,705.00.
Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.94. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $49.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LendingClub by 642.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,726,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
