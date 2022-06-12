Natalie Grace Wolfsen Sells 3,227 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,389,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AMK opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.17 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 259,120 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 206,037 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $4,230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 135,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

