Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $116.85

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $116.85 and last traded at $120.54, with a volume of 97507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.20.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

