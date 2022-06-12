Michael Ross Pope Sells 49,297 Shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) CEO Michael Ross Pope sold 49,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $53,240.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Ross Pope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Michael Ross Pope bought 10,000 shares of Boxlight stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $8,000.00.

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Boxlight Co. has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boxlight Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boxlight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 185,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Boxlight (Get Rating)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

