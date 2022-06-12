Michael Ross Pope Sells 49,297 Shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) CEO Michael Ross Pope sold 49,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $53,240.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Michael Ross Pope also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Michael Ross Pope bought 10,000 shares of Boxlight stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $8,000.00.
Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Boxlight Co. has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.97.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boxlight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 185,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Boxlight (Get Rating)
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
