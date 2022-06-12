Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $277.01

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $277.01 and last traded at $281.59, with a volume of 13248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $309.80.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.64.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 51.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 7.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,209,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,831,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

