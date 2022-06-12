Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Purchases $58,850.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Charles L. Frischer purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:KFS opened at $5.25 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.74 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 163.46% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

