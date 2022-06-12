i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CTO Robert Bertke Sells 2,324 Shares

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $23.22 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. Stephens initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

